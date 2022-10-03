There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU).

In the latest session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed at 13.82 up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3280703 shares were traded. AU reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AU has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 3.3M over the past ten days. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.54M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 5.53M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AU is 0.49, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.64B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.