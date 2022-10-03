There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) closed the day trading at 6.57 up 4.12% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079837 shares were traded. AMPY reached its highest trading level at $6.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.

On November 14, 2019, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on November 14, 2019, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPY traded about 564.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPY traded about 549.59k shares per day. A total of 38.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.05M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $93.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $65.68M. As of the current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.09M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.14M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.05M and the low estimate is $281.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.