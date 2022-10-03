There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed the day trading at 0.43 down -6.71% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0312 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037965 shares were traded. RUBY reached its highest trading level at $0.4701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,590 led to the insider holds 6,763 shares of the business.

Epstein David R bought 30,000 shares of RUBY for $43,329 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,720,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,730 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 44,236 and left with 35,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3856.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUBY traded about 3.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUBY traded about 3.55M shares per day. A total of 90.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.39M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 5.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.59, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.03. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-2.46.