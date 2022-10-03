There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed the day trading at 4.95 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202762 shares were traded. SPNT reached its highest trading level at $5.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2913.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPNT traded about 657.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPNT traded about 571.89k shares per day. A total of 160.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.02M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.85 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.4.