There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Wayfair Inc. (W)

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was 32.55 for the day, down -5.82% from the previous closing price of $34.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4174519 shares were traded. W reached its highest trading level at $34.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on July 28, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Oblak Steve sold 1,687 shares for $46.59 per share. The transaction valued at 78,597 led to the insider holds 160,746 shares of the business.

Netzer Thomas sold 279 shares of W for $12,996 on Sep 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 51,509 shares after completing the transaction at $46.58 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Schaferkordt Anke, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11 shares for $51.19 each. As a result, the insider received 563 and left with 2,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.20.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 3.79M shares per day over the past three months and 3.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Shares short for W as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 22.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.50% and a Short% of Float of 48.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.64 and a low estimate of $-2.11, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.63, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.24 and $-8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $-7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.