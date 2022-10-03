This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

In the latest session, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed at 6.50 up 3.50% from its previous closing price of $6.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063147 shares were traded. MXCT reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MaxCyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.80 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 13,912,856 led to the insider holds 10,735,786 shares of the business.

DOUGLAS RICHARD bought 20,000 shares of MXCT for $222,400 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ross Thomas M., who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 31,163 shares for $12.08 each. As a result, the insider received 376,449 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $12.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MXCT has traded an average of 461.50K shares per day and 676.88k over the past ten days. A total of 101.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.56M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.7M to a low estimate of $8.86M. As of the current estimate, MaxCyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.83M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.52M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.89M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $53.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.