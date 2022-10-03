This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

In the latest session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) closed at 24.82 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $24.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4260784 shares were traded. BTU reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Spurbeck Mark sold 12,742 shares for $24.31 per share. The transaction valued at 309,758 led to the insider holds 73,663 shares of the business.

Hathhorn Marc E. sold 18,335 shares of BTU for $463,134 on Apr 26. The President-US Operations now owns 61,943 shares after completing the transaction at $25.26 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Hathhorn Marc E., who serves as the President-US Operations of the company, sold 1,639 shares for $17.04 each. As a result, the insider received 27,929 and left with 101,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTU has traded an average of 5.66M shares per day and 5.96M over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 14.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.20% and a Short% of Float of 12.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.62 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $905.77M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $3.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.