This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

As of close of business last night, Romeo Power Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.40, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0109 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1572451 shares were traded. RMO reached its highest trading level at $0.4270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

On March 09, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BORGWARNER INC sold 1,654,954 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,834,274 led to the insider holds 11,905,000 shares of the business.

BORGWARNER INC sold 1,420,046 shares of RMO for $2,561,337 on Feb 28. The 10% Owner now owns 13,559,954 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, BORGWARNER INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,045,000 shares for $1.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,897,198 and left with 14,980,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMO has reached a high of $5.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3665.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMO traded 5.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 25.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.01 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.8M, up 167.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.29M and the low estimate is $154.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.