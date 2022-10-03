This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

In the latest session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at 0.11 up 6.70% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7504246 shares were traded. TTOO reached its highest trading level at $0.1130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1035.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Sprague John M bought 10,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 4,767 led to the insider holds 152,350 shares of the business.

Giffin Brett A. bought 10,600 shares of TTOO for $5,183 on Apr 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 10,600 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Barclay Alec, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, bought 12,952 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,476 and bolstered with 181,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1257, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2964.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTOO has traded an average of 43.20M shares per day and 17.27M over the past ten days. A total of 352.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.05M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.69M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.17M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $-8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.2M and the low estimate is $32.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.