Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

The closing price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) was 0.28 for the day, down -6.78% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10337955 shares were traded. IDEX reached its highest trading level at $0.3037 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 when Poor Alfred bought 19,775 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 19,973 led to the insider holds 1,489,125 shares of the business.

Poor Alfred bought 14,500 shares of IDEX for $15,515 on Jan 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,469,350 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Poor Alfred, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 62,975 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,000 and bolstered with 1,454,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8122.

Shares Statistics:

IDEX traded an average of 4.69M shares per day over the past three months and 8.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 497.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.50M. Insiders hold about 5.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.60, compared to 59.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.4M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.07M, an estimated increase of 199.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.1M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $199.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.76M, up 371.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.1M and the low estimate is $145M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.