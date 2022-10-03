Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed the day trading at 5.07 up 6.07% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8084994 shares were traded. IONQ reached its highest trading level at $5.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IONQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.10 and its Current Ratio is at 30.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Monroe Christopher sold 1,548 shares for $5.44 per share. The transaction valued at 8,421 led to the insider holds 6,618,648 shares of the business.

Kramer Thomas G. sold 3,058 shares of IONQ for $16,636 on Sep 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 827,311 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Chapman Peter Hume, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,255 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider received 39,467 and left with 466,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 148.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IONQ traded about 3.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IONQ traded about 2.55M shares per day. A total of 197.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.05M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.08, compared to 16.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.62% and a Short% of Float of 17.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1M, up 406.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.41M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.