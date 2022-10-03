Update from Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) was 3.26 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2309760 shares were traded. INTR reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $3.90 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7265, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4659.

Shares Statistics:

INTR traded an average of 412.56K shares per day over the past three months and 427.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 401.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.12M. Insiders hold about 28.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $957.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.