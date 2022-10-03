VRM (Vroom Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at 1.16 in the last session, down -2.52% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2392535 shares were traded. VRM reached its highest trading level at $1.2362 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 812 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,381 led to the insider holds 208,262 shares of the business.

Krakowiak Robert R. sold 11,233 shares of VRM for $19,101 on Sep 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 570,326 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Lang Laura W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,800 and bolstered with 38,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $23.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5061.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRM traded on average about 10.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.69M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 37.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.61, with high estimates of $-0.41 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.67 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.87. EPS for the following year is $-2.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.98 and $-2.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $545.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $746M to a low estimate of $418.9M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $761.89M, an estimated decrease of -28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.37M, a decrease of -38.10% less than the figure of $-28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.