What shareholders can do to beat the market with Biogen Inc. (BIIB) stock

As of close of business last night, Biogen Inc.’s stock clocked out at 267.00, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $264.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3746163 shares were traded. BIIB reached its highest trading level at $271.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $257.02.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIIB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $340 from $224 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $207 to $270.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of BIIB for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $290.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 211.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIIB traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.86 and a low estimate of $3.57, while EPS last year was $4.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.45 and $15.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.45. EPS for the following year is $15.77, with 26 analysts recommending between $20.81 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $2.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $-11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.