What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) stock

As of close of business last night, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.05, down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536912 shares were traded. BHG reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 230,000 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares of BHG for $209,000 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 350,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 356,000 and bolstered with 130,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $9.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1722.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHG traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.41M. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 14.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.