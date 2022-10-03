What shareholders can do to beat the market with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) stock

In the latest session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at 27.41 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $26.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226815 shares were traded. NOG reached its highest trading level at $27.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1420.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 19, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $34 from $32 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Rowling Robert B. sold 117,860 shares for $33.01 per share. The transaction valued at 3,890,559 led to the insider holds 8,263,719 shares of the business.

Rowling Robert B. sold 182,140 shares of NOG for $5,999,575 on Jun 02. The 10% Owner now owns 8,381,579 shares after completing the transaction at $32.94 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $33.26 each. As a result, the insider received 13,304,108 and left with 8,563,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOG has traded an average of 885.07K shares per day and 947.95k over the past ten days. A total of 77.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.94M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.49, compared to 7.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOG is 1.00, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.52 and $6.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.27. EPS for the following year is $10.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.46 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.9M, up 232.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.