What shareholders can do to beat the market with Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock

In the latest session, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at 2.25 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080465 shares were traded. PRCH reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Porch Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.25 to $3.25.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Neagle Matthew bought 100,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 219,760 led to the insider holds 763,825 shares of the business.

Kell Sean Davis bought 16,100 shares of PRCH for $50,457 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 55,840 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kell Sean Davis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,820 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,988 and bolstered with 10,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9134.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRCH has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 99.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.42M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 15.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.48 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.72M to a low estimate of $73.85M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.05M, an estimated increase of 65.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.2M and the low estimate is $351.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.