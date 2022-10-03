Which analyst expects BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, BitNile Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.18, down -5.67% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4713120 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.1989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1830.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NILE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 800 shares for $5.73 per share. The transaction valued at 4,583 led to the insider holds 1,765,100 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 1,000,000 shares of NILE for $212,300 on Sep 27. The Executive Chairman now owns 45,049,871 shares after completing the transaction at $0.21 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $5.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,287 and bolstered with 1,764,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5799.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NILE traded 8.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 289.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 14.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.