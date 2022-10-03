Which analyst expects Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at 14.72 up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291391 shares were traded. CTKB reached its highest trading level at $15.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.12.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,500 shares for $12.63 per share. The transaction valued at 44,205 led to the insider holds 89,063 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $248,400 on Sep 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,025,624 shares after completing the transaction at $12.42 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $12.89 each. As a result, the insider received 257,800 and left with 7,825,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 645.63K shares per day and 655.28k over the past ten days. A total of 134.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.32M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.19M to a low estimate of $39.3M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.41M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.33M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.3M and the low estimate is $201.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.