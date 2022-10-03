WRBY (Warby Parker Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at 13.34 in the last session, down -8.25% from day before closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309838 shares were traded. WRBY reached its highest trading level at $14.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.29.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $18.

On March 31, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $36.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Blumenthal Neil Harris sold 5,099 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 76,995 led to the insider holds 106 shares of the business.

Gilboa David Abraham sold 5,252 shares of WRBY for $79,305 on Sep 09. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 235 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Miller Steven Clive, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,957 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 74,851 and left with 165,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $60.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRBY traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for WRBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.42M with a Short Ratio of 11.46, compared to 21.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.51% and a Short% of Float of 94.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $608.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.53M and the low estimate is $737.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.