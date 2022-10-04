A correction may be in store for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares?

In the latest session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at 12.75 up 1.11% from its previous closing price of $12.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7641500 shares were traded. PATH reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UiPath Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Gupta Ashim sold 10,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,027 led to the insider holds 297,505 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 30,000 shares of PATH for $450,600 on Sep 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,347,266 shares after completing the transaction at $15.02 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $13.74 each. As a result, the insider received 137,432 and left with 307,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $59.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PATH has traded an average of 6.50M shares per day and 8.63M over the past ten days. A total of 546.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.90M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 16.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.