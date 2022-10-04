A glimpse at Carnival Corporation & plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed at 6.85 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103657667 shares were traded. CCL reached its highest trading level at $7.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 29, 2022, Reiterated its Underweight rating but revised its target price to $7 from $13 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On June 09, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.Susquehanna initiated its Neutral rating on June 09, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

DONALD ARNOLD W sold 95,796 shares of CCL for $1,827,970 on Jan 28. The President & CEO now owns 366,527 shares after completing the transaction at $19.08 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Bernstein David, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 7,670 shares for $21.38 each. As a result, the insider received 164,018 and left with 109,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCL has traded an average of 55.58M shares per day and 83.97M over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 137.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 125.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.61% and a Short% of Float of 18.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.67 and $-4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.45. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.23B to a low estimate of $4.04B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $715.58M, an estimated increase of 573.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61B, an increase of 304.90% less than the figure of $573.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.41B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 690.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.98B and the low estimate is $19.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.