A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at 44.08 in the last session, up 4.38% from day before closing price of $42.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3463157 shares were traded. AEM reached its highest trading level at $44.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 415.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEM traded on average about 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 455.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 455.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 6.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 70.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 75.60% over than the figure of $70.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 57.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.