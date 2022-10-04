A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

After closing at $33.66 in the most recent trading day, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) closed at 37.39, up 11.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9723563 shares were traded. AA reached its highest trading level at $37.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.00.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $66.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares for $75.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,133,761 led to the insider holds 54,730 shares of the business.

Elam Harden Sonya sold 1,317 shares of AA for $102,970 on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer now owns 33,484 shares after completing the transaction at $78.19 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Beerman Molly S., who serves as the Senior VP & Controller of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $64.53 each. As a result, the insider received 806,606 and left with 27,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alcoa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 10.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.94 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $13.12 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.15B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $11.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.