A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)

After closing at $3.46 in the most recent trading day, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) closed at 3.80, up 9.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121483 shares were traded. HUSA reached its highest trading level at $3.9299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.30 and its Current Ratio is at 42.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 65,550 led to the insider holds 157,976 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 564,000 shares of HUSA for $699,304 on Feb 01. The 10% Owner now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 406,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 566,573 and left with 814,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6509.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 888.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.