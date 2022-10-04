ADMP (Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed at 0.17 in the last session, down -16.83% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3145135 shares were traded. ADMP reached its highest trading level at $0.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1560.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Moss Ronald B. sold 8,199 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,949 led to the insider holds 201,911 shares of the business.

Marguglio David J. sold 11,859 shares of ADMP for $7,117 on Mar 18. The SVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 233,906 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, CARLO DENNIS J PHD, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,490 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,287 and left with 285,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $1.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4812.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADMP traded on average about 697.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.25, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63M to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.01M, an estimated decrease of -74.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.39M, an increase of 63.10% over than the figure of $-74.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.97M and the low estimate is $11.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.