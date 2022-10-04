AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) closed the day trading at 3.21 up 11.07% from the previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661040 shares were traded. AERC reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AERC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AERC has reached a high of $117.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1815, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0002.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AERC traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AERC traded about 430.28k shares per day. A total of 13.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.78M. Insiders hold about 62.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AERC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 979.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 14.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617k, up 1,358.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 233.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.