An investigation into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s technical aspects

The price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at 14.62 in the last session, up 8.54% from day before closing price of $13.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15304192 shares were traded. CLF reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 164.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 300 shares for $18.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,421 led to the insider holds 96,053 shares of the business.

Miller Janet L bought 1,425 shares of CLF for $24,865 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 80,606 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Goncalves Celso L Jr, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,579 and bolstered with 154,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLF traded on average about 14.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 523.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 34.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.39B to a low estimate of $5.74B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.64B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.03B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.65B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.