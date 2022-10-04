An investigation into Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s technical aspects

The price of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) closed at 1.76 in the last session, up 6.67% from day before closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035564 shares were traded. GORO reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GORO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8250.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GORO traded on average about 654.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 599.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.58M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 470.68k with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 701.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GORO is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.24M to a low estimate of $27.24M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.03M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.63M, a decrease of -27.40% less than the figure of $-6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.63M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.2M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.27M and the low estimate is $125.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.