An investigation into TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s technical aspects

The price of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) closed at 49.23 in the last session, up 5.83% from day before closing price of $46.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1969830 shares were traded. TTE reached its highest trading level at $49.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.40.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTE traded on average about 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TTE is 2.86, which was 3.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.9 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.39 and $10.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.82. EPS for the following year is $10.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.85B to a low estimate of $54.85B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $47.05B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.87B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.87B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.86B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.21B and the low estimate is $201.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.