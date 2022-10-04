An overall feel about Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Berry Corporation’s stock clocked out at 8.13, up 8.40% from its previous closing price of $7.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002095 shares were traded. BRY reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $14 from $11 previously.

On April 14, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 538,761 shares for $11.39 per share. The transaction valued at 6,135,680 led to the insider holds 7,739,398 shares of the business.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 650,000 shares of BRY for $7,343,570 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 8,278,159 shares after completing the transaction at $11.30 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Benefit Street Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 234,116 shares for $11.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,616,808 and left with 8,928,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 184.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRY traded 707.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 766.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $210.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.5M to a low estimate of $181.1M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $99.25M, an estimated increase of 112.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.6M, an increase of 47.50% less than the figure of $112.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.95M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952M and the low estimate is $763M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.