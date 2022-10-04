An overall feel about Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at 55.79 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $55.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3508906 shares were traded. NET reached its highest trading level at $57.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $82.Guggenheim initiated its Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, with a $82 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $60.57 per share. The transaction valued at 3,172,673 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,453,695 on Sep 12. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $65.93 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $65.98 each. As a result, the insider received 3,456,358 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $221.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 4.83M shares per day and 4.37M over the past ten days. A total of 325.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 16.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $958.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.