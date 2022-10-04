Analysis of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH): Selected Notes

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed the day trading at 24.11 down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $24.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524023 shares were traded. OSH reached its highest trading level at $24.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $32 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when MYERS GRIFFIN sold 50,000 shares for $26.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,315,875 led to the insider holds 4,854,159 shares of the business.

Newlight Partners LP sold 838,496 shares of OSH for $20,727,621 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 32,671,144 shares after completing the transaction at $24.72 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MYERS GRIFFIN, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,369,481 and left with 4,904,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $48.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSH traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSH traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 226.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 10.39, compared to 22.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 19.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.95 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-1.92.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $522.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.1M to a low estimate of $517.42M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $353.1M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.