Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) was 1.30 for the day, down -12.75% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032535 shares were traded. STRY reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 13, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 03, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 03, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 22 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 36 led to the insider holds 7,935 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 54,300 shares of STRY for $89,888 on Sep 28. The 10% Owner now owns 19,258,893 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 10 and left with 7,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7464.

Shares Statistics:

STRY traded an average of 376.58K shares per day over the past three months and 476.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.64M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 8.22, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.45 and $-2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.74. EPS for the following year is $-1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-1.53.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.13M and the low estimate is $90.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.