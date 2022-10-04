AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed the day trading at 20.42 up 4.77% from the previous closing price of $19.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133489 shares were traded. APP reached its highest trading level at $20.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

On June 30, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on June 30, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 598,268 led to the insider holds 2,644,535 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 88,822 shares of APP for $2,865,182 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 10,692,259 shares after completing the transaction at $32.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,328 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 119,446 and left with 80,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $116.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APP traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APP traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 373.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.95M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 11.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $839.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $900.4M to a low estimate of $790.79M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $668.81M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.