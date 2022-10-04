Are analysts optimistic about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BBAI) stock?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed the day trading at 1.61 up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514857 shares were traded. BBAI reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 33.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4007.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBAI traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBAI traded about 5.86M shares per day. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.23M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 360.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 510.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.56M and the low estimate is $206M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.