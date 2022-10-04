Are analysts optimistic about Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NYSE:NOVA) stock?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed the day trading at 22.93 up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $22.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2072410 shares were traded. NOVA reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares for $27.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,939 led to the insider holds 2,146 shares of the business.

Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of NOVA for $4,506,645 on Aug 08. The now owns 301,142 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Hultberg Kelsey, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,000 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOVA traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOVA traded about 2.56M shares per day. A total of 114.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.71M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.25, compared to 16.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 21.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $-2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.8M and the low estimate is $438M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.