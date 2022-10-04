Are Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.81, up 12.13% from its previous closing price of $28.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313675 shares were traded. CCRN reached its highest trading level at $32.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.11.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $18 previously.

On August 05, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Burns William J. sold 14,705 shares for $28.99 per share. The transaction valued at 426,236 led to the insider holds 246,404 shares of the business.

Ball Susan E sold 44,357 shares of CCRN for $1,286,000 on Sep 19. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 170,797 shares after completing the transaction at $28.99 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, CASH W LARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $25.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,400 and bolstered with 177,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCRN traded 845.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 764.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $740.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.16M to a low estimate of $739.96M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.83M, an estimated increase of 123.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.