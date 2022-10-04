As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) offers stability

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed the day trading at 4.92 up 5.35% from the previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2178370 shares were traded. GDRX reached its highest trading level at $4.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5315.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $6.50.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Idea Men, LLC sold 2,600 shares for $33.05 per share. The transaction valued at 85,927 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Slutsky Andrew sold 35,829 shares of GDRX for $1,160,796 on Jan 03. The President, Consumer now owns 2,884,529 shares after completing the transaction at $32.40 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Voermann Karsten, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 413,182 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $47.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.4523.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDRX traded about 3.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDRX traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 412.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.53M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 18.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 30.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $184.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.9M to a low estimate of $173.3M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.63M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.86M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $845.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $816.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.42M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $885.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.