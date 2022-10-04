As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) offers stability

The closing price of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) was 7.11 for the day, up 15.61% from the previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3129953 shares were traded. KPRX reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KPRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $92.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.81.

Shares Statistics:

KPRX traded an average of 314.39K shares per day over the past three months and 719.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.97M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 182.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.