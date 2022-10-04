Considering Arconic Corporation (ARNC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) closed at 18.60 in the last session, up 9.15% from day before closing price of $17.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123355 shares were traded. ARNC reached its highest trading level at $18.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $40 from $35 previously.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On September 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on September 10, 2021, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares for $27.40 per share. The transaction valued at 110,011 led to the insider holds 126,204 shares of the business.

Miller Melissa M sold 31,122 shares of ARNC for $880,130 on Aug 08. The EVP and CHRO now owns 66,926 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,800 and bolstered with 6,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arconic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $35.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARNC traded on average about 912.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 851.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 3.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $-3.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 33.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.5B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.88B and the low estimate is $8.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.