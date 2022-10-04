Considering Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $5.58 in the most recent trading day, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed at 6.59, up 18.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2164845 shares were traded. IMVT reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Torti Frank bought 20,000 shares for $5.81 per share. The transaction valued at 116,200 led to the insider holds 393,358 shares of the business.

Butchko Julia G. sold 535 shares of IMVT for $2,498 on Sep 28. The Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer now owns 392,837 shares after completing the transaction at $4.67 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Salzmann Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,605 shares for $4.67 each. As a result, the insider received 7,495 and left with 1,000,746 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 492.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.05M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.7. EPS for the following year is $-1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.44 and $-2.21.