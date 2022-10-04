Considering Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) closed at 0.89 in the last session, up 0.89% from day before closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320254 shares were traded. SMFR reached its highest trading level at $0.9379 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8605.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Miao Richard sold 3,473 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 4,168 led to the insider holds 24,867 shares of the business.

Ro Isaac sold 20,245 shares of SMFR for $40,217 on Aug 09. The Former CFO now owns 244,041 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, White Karen Ann, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 2,069 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 3,041 and left with 11,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3819.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMFR traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 744.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 337.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.40M. Insiders hold about 46.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.24, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.87 and $-0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.59 and $-0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $422.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.