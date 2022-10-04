Considering YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $6.21 in the most recent trading day, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) closed at 6.82, up 9.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2342588 shares were traded. YPF reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YPF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 03, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 393.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.36M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 7.7M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $-1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.66B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.24B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.