EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) was 9.14 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $8.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1667633 shares were traded. ENLC reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENLC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

On January 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $9.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 45,000 shares for $9.47 per share. The transaction valued at 426,150 led to the insider holds 741,173 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 148,917 shares of ENLC for $1,393,863 on Aug 09. The EVP and COO now owns 786,173 shares after completing the transaction at $9.36 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Lamb Benjamin D, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,377,000 and left with 935,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

ENLC traded an average of 2.55M shares per day over the past three months and 3.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 482.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 14.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, ENLC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.65. The current Payout Ratio is 112.60% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.69B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.1B and the low estimate is $6.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.