Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) closed the day trading at 3.05 up 13.81% from the previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1248827 shares were traded. GATO reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GATO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $4.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $14.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3842.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GATO traded about 428.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GATO traded about 436.5k shares per day. A total of 69.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.5M, up 106.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $282M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.