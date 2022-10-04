GAU (Galiano Gold Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) closed at 0.52 up 8.25% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005596 shares were traded. GAU reached its highest trading level at $0.5251 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Galiano Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.40 and its Current Ratio is at 27.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5284.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GAU has traded an average of 324.54K shares per day and 403.05k over the past ten days. A total of 224.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.18M. Insiders hold about 10.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GAU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 583.85k with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 450.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.22M and the low estimate is $392.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.