How is Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (NYSE: RSI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $3.68 in the most recent trading day, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) closed at 3.73, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370651 shares were traded. RSI reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when YIH DANIEL W bought 60,000 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 303,600 led to the insider holds 82,759 shares of the business.

CARLIN GREGORY A sold 13,959 shares of RSI for $87,802 on Aug 15. The 10% Owner now owns 1,744,962 shares after completing the transaction at $6.29 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, CARLIN GREGORY A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $6.34 each. As a result, the insider received 253,600 and left with 1,758,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $21.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5847.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 610.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.96M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.05, compared to 7.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.49% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $147.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.3M to a low estimate of $132.08M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.8M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.16M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.09M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $642.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.11M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $804.9M and the low estimate is $690.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.