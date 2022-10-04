How is Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOND) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) closed at 1.72 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092367 shares were traded. SOND reached its highest trading level at $1.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Picard Martin sold 46,332 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 99,150 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1904.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOND traded on average about 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.35M. Insiders hold about 27.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $466.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.94M, up 102.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.78M and the low estimate is $627.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.