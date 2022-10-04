I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).

After closing at $2.61 in the most recent trading day, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed at 2.72, up 4.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348842 shares were traded. ACHR reached its highest trading level at $2.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Adcock Brett sold 76,047 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 212,544 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 120,000 shares of ACHR for $339,000 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Perkins Tosha, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 62,242 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 175,541 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8819.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.32.